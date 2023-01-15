Skip to main content
Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified

Adnan Mohamed Ali died at Hennepin Healthcare after police found him suffering gunshot wounds at the encampment.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified.

Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.

At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died just before 7 a.m.

The man has been identified as Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, of Minneapolis. His cause of death was gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and MPD is currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip anonymously at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

