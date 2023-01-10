Police: Elderly man assaulted, carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas

Skip to main content
Police: Elderly man assaulted, carjacked at gunpoint at Brooklyn Center gas station

The suspects reportedly approached the victim while he pumped gas.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after a group of suspects reportedly committed an assault and armed carjacking at a local gas station Tuesday. 

Police say an elderly man was pumping gas in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. when two young men approached the pump and asked to use his cellphone. 

After the victim explained he didn't have a cellphone, of the suspects allegedly began to assault the man and the other suspect pulled out a handgun. 

"After assaulting the victim, one of the suspects grabbed the victim's car keys and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle," police stated. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

