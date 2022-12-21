Skip to main content

Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate Thursday and Friday.
CODNEXLAB-FORECAST-2022122112-HRRR-FLT2-winter-ptype-5-29-100

The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. 

Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The counties that have been added to the blizzard warning are Carver, Dakota, Douglas, Goodhue, Morrison, Rice, Scott, Stearns and Wright, in addition to the entire southeastern corner of Minnesota.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

nwshaz.us_mw

Winds are forecast to increase Thursday and then even more on Friday. Here's a look at the maximum wind gusts Thursday (left) and Friday (right), according to the European weather model. 

Maximum wind gusts

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-gust_swath_mph-1753600 (1)
ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-gust_swath_mph-1818400

How much snow falls will depend on what kind of ratios exist. The National Weather Service was forecasting ratios of 20+ inches of snow for every inch of liquid, but Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard isn't seeing ratios that high. 

"We're going to see some heavier snow showers through the afternoon and evening hours and we're going to start to see that higher ratio of snow," Sundgaard said midday Wednesday. 

A 10:1 ratio would result in a few inches, whereas a 22:1 ratio, which Sundgaard thinks is too high, would put down 8+ inches in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. That's why he's thinking 4-5 inches in the southeastern suburbs with 6-8+ inches in some of the northern suburbs. 

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 11.33.26 AM

Regardless, it's enough snow to convince cities to issue snow emergencies. Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Richfield, Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park have all issued snow emergencies thus far, and that list will likely grow as the day goes on. 

Meanwhile, it's extremely cold outside and the wind chill will be miserable through Christmas Day. Look at the average wind chill Thursday-Sunday around the state. That's a -25F "feels like" temp on average through Christmas. 

FkhhKpAVEAAx6ry

The "warmest" wind chill in the Twin Cities now through Christmas is -17F, per the NWS. The coldest is forecast to be -34F in the Twin Cities, with wind chill readings worse in rural Minnesota. 

FkhhN1UUAAAaCbX

Here's how many consecutive hours specific places are expected to -25F or colder wind chills. Yep, 43 straight hours of it feeling like -25F or colder in the Twin Cities, and 72 hours straight in Morris and Alexandria. Brutal. 

FkhhO0pUcAAZc4v

Next Up

320850430_649869023534296_7006032669164731530_n (1)
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota girl donates Tooth Fairy money to senior living home

Kylie's mother said she has always been so caring and helpful.

blizzard, snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate Thursday and Friday.

CrashClearwaterI94
MN News

Crashes, spinouts mounting on Minnesota snow-covered roads

The state is bound to be covered in snow by week's end.

Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Snipers who killed Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis will not be charged

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office believes "all elements of the use-of-deadly-force" were met, therefore snipers firing the fatal shots from a rooftop across the street was "legally authorized."

Big Lake Minnesota Solar Installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Solar incentives get an upgrade and extension, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act

The IRA offers bigger tax incentives for solar energy installations spanning more than a decade.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 1
MN Weather

The latest: Snow Wednesday, whiteout conditions Thursday-Friday

Fluffy snow could accumulate up to 8 inches in some places Wednesday.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Park Square Theatre cancels two productions due to low ticket sales

Two plays slated for the 2022-2023 season won't proceed.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

Some are closing early Wednesday, while some have canceled Thursday already ahead of the blizzard.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 1
MN Weather

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Get on the roads Wednesday morning if possible. Thursday and Friday could be very rough.

LouisGattainoOmahaBCA
MN News

Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

The human remains were found on March 13, 1981.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota

5-8 inches of snow and strong winds will cause dangerous cold and travel conditions.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 11.39.04 AM
MN News

Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

The house is a total loss.

Related

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

blizzard conditions
MN Weather

Blizzard in MN 'highly likely'; NWS warns of 'life-threatening' travel conditions

Blizzard conditions are "highly likely," even in the Twin Cities later this week.

Minneapolis, cold
MN Weather

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning

Temps won't get out of the 30s on Monday.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 1
MN Weather

The latest: Snow Wednesday, whiteout conditions Thursday-Friday

Fluffy snow could accumulate up to 8 inches in some places Wednesday.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

315449477_10159502514929372_5542401614389657723_n
MN Weather

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Lake-effect snow has left the North Shore buried.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota

The first bits of precipitation arrive Monday night and the storm may not be out of here until Friday or Saturday.

snow
MN Weather

NWS: 'Safe to say' more active weather is ahead

Three rounds of light snow around Minnesota before more substantial precipitation becomes a possibility.