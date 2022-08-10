3 Minneapolis beaches closed due to E. coli contamination

Three beaches are closed in Minneapolis as of Wednesday due to E. coli contamination.

The beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach — have been shuttered after workers who test the waters found that bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Lake Hiawatha Beach also had a blue-green algae advisory issued in June. Cedar Lake Point Beach also closed due to high E. coli levels in July but has since reopened.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the MPRB.

E. coli can cause symptoms including stomach cramps and diarrhea, but can lead to more serious complications. People typically become ill 2-5 days after exposure.

All other beaches in Minneapolis are open besides these three. According to the Lake Water Quality map, Powderhorn Lake, Lake Hiawatha's Main Beach and 50th Street Beach also have blue-green algae advisories issued as of Wednesday afternoon.

The MPRB will resample water at the beaches on Wednesday, and when bacteria levels are within state guidelines the beaches will reopen. You can find the latest water sampling test results online here.

