HAZMAT team at Bloomington hotel following chemical spill in pool

A hotel in Bloomington was evacuated Tuesday after a chemical spill in the pool area, according to fire officials.

The incident happened at the Staybridge Suites Hotel in the 500 block of American Boulevard West.

Courtesy of Bloomington Fire Dept.

Shortly before noon, the Bloomington Fire Department said the spill had been contained and two employees were being evaluated by paramedics.

The department says it has stopped the "off-gassing" of chemicals and the building was in the process of being vented.