New HGTV series include a home renovation show in Minneapolis

New HGTV series include a home renovation show in Minneapolis

It'll star two sisters who co-own a local restoration company.

Kirsten Meehan, Instagram

It'll star two sisters who co-own a local restoration company.

Popular home improvement channel HGTV has announced six new series coming to television screens, and one of them is set in Minneapolis.

The Discovery-owned channel announced that among the shows added to its 2022-23 programming slate is Renovation 911.

Here's how it's described:

"Renovation 911 will follow emergency restoration experts and sisters, Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding, as they rescue homes in Minneapolis that have recently experienced unexpected and tragic property disasters. Kirsten and Lindsey will race to the scene to assess the damage, reassure the homeowners and develop a plan for a full restoration and renovation. With warmth, humor, empathy and a special expertise, the duo will help clients see past distress and create completely transformed dream homes that are better than before."

Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding are the co-owners of Ungerman, the Plymouth-based construction and restoration company that specializes in rescuing fire, water, or storm damaged properties.

HGTV's most recent foray into Minnesota came in the form of Stay or Sell, which saw Heather and Brad Fox, of Fox Homes, who gave owners the chance to either renovate their current home or buy another property nearby that could be customized to their desire.

