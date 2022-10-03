Target gives first look at some of its Deal Days discounts

After announcing it will hold its pre-holidays "Deal Days" earlier than ever this year, Target is revealed the first look at some of the discounts that will be on offer.

The retailer is getting a head start for the holiday season after a year in which it has battled sluggish sales and inventory problems, holding its latest Target Deal Days event from this Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 6-8.

It will give shoppers the first chance to get holiday deals at Target ahead of the much-larger Black Friday sales.

What's more, Target is starting its price-match guarantee from Oct. 6 and is running it through Dec. 24, so if you buy an item during the Deal Days event that gets cut even further for the Black Friday/Christmas sales, you can get refunded the difference (provided you keep your receipts).

Here's a look at some of the discounts available from Oct. 6-8.

Get a $15 Target Gift Card when you spend $50 on household essentials.

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware.

Up to 50% off certain toys from the Disney, L.O.L.Surprise!, Barbie, and CoComelon lines.

$50 off an Xbox Series S console, and a free controller.

Up to 40% off floorcare, select bedding, and sweatshirts, sweatpants, nightwear, socks, and slippers.

A $5 Target Gift Card when you spend $25 on beauty products, and a $10 Gift Card when you spend $50 on groceries using Target's same-day services.

$350 off a Westinghouse 65-inch Roku Smart TV.

25% off select vitamins and nutritional supplements.

After Target was forced to shed a large amount of unwanted inventory amid a shift in consumer tastes as many Americans returned to relative normality despite the ongoing pandemic, Target says it has made investments "to optimize inventory ahead of the holidays."