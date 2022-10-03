Skip to main content
Target gives first look at some of its Deal Days discounts

The Minneapolis retailer is holding its Deal Days event earlier than ever, in an attempt to drive sales after a turbulent year.

After announcing it will hold its pre-holidays "Deal Days" earlier than ever this year, Target is revealed the first look at some of the discounts that will be on offer.

The retailer is getting a head start for the holiday season after a year in which it has battled sluggish sales and inventory problems, holding its latest Target Deal Days event from this Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 6-8.

It will give shoppers the first chance to get holiday deals at Target ahead of the much-larger Black Friday sales.

What's more, Target is starting its price-match guarantee from Oct. 6 and is running it through Dec. 24, so if you buy an item during the Deal Days event that gets cut even further for the Black Friday/Christmas sales, you can get refunded the difference (provided you keep your receipts).

Here's a look at some of the discounts available from Oct. 6-8.

  • Get a $15 Target Gift Card when you spend $50 on household essentials.
  • Up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware.
  • Up to 50% off certain toys from the Disney, L.O.L.Surprise!, Barbie, and CoComelon lines.
  • $50 off an Xbox Series S console, and a free controller.
  • Up to 40% off floorcare, select bedding, and sweatshirts, sweatpants, nightwear, socks, and slippers.
  • A $5 Target Gift Card when you spend $25 on beauty products, and a $10 Gift Card when you spend $50 on groceries using Target's same-day services.
  • $350 off a Westinghouse 65-inch Roku Smart TV.
  • 25% off select vitamins and nutritional supplements.

After Target was forced to shed a large amount of unwanted inventory amid a shift in consumer tastes as many Americans returned to relative normality despite the ongoing pandemic, Target says it has made investments "to optimize inventory ahead of the holidays."

